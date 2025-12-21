'Moon River' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Run As 'Taxi Driver 3' Remains No. 1

MBC’s “Moon River” went out on a high note!

On December 20, the fantasy romance drama ended on the highest viewership ratings of its entire run. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “Moon River” scored an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent, marking a new all-time high for the show.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3,” continued its reign over its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 11.9 percent—making it not only the most-watched show in its time slot but also the most-watched miniseries of Saturday.

“Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched program of the entire week among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 3.7 percent.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” rose to its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays), scoring a nationwide average of 3.3 percent for its fifth episode.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” saw its viewership halved for its own fifth episode, which dropped to an average nationwide rating of 4.0 percent (down 50 percent from the 8.0 percent it achieved with its fourth episode last week).

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” matched its Saturday high from last week, remaining the most-watched program of the entire day with an average nationwide rating of 16.6 percent.

Binge-watch all of “Moon River” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or catch up on “Taxi Driver 3” here:

Watch Now

And “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)