Kim Sun Young Discovers Her Son's Secret After Learning He's Being Blackmailed In 'Love Track'

KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode “Kimchi”!

“Love Track” is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

The upcoming sixth episode, “Kimchi,” will star Kim Sun Young as Park Young Mi, a woman who has been diagnosed with Stage 1 lung cancer. Kim Dan will play her outwardly exemplary son Oh Min Woo, who harbors an unspoken secret.

Young Mi, who has been hiding her cancer diagnosis from her son, accidentally finds out through a phone call that Min Woo is being blackmailed by someone. When she learns why he is being blackmailed, she plunges into even greater confusion and despair. Although Min Woo had always seemed happy and cheerful on the surface, it turns out that he was hiding his own wounds and secrets—and as the truth comes to light, Young Mi and Min Woo wind up confronting one another.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture Young Mi with a determined expression and Min Woo with a hollow gaze, piquing curiosity about the hidden secrets that will surface. Even as they struggle to understand one another, the conflicted Young Mi lovingly embraces her son, hinting at the depth of her maternal affection.

The next two episodes of “Love Track” will air on December 21 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

