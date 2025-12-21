Park Seo Joon Embraces Won Ji An As They Talk About Their 2nd Breakup In 'Surely Tomorrow'

On the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow,” the reason for Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s second relationship will be revealed.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” the young Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo—who had gone through a painful first breakup—reunited years later at a wedding. Despite various complications, the two finally managed to get back together and immediately started living with one another.

Although their love was even deeper in their second relationship, their bliss was short-lived. The couple ultimately broke up a second time, leaving Gyeong Do in pieces as his everyday life collapsed completely in the wake of their breakup.

According to the drama’s production team, the devastating end of the couple’s second relationship—and the reason for their breakup—will be revealed in the next episode. Newly released stills from the upcoming episode capture the bitter end of their once-happy relationship, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened between them.

Another set of stills shows the exes in present day, sharing an emotional conversation about the things they were unable to say to one another 10 years ago. As Ji Woo wears a melancholy expression, Gyeong Do embraces her from behind.

Will Gyeong Do and Ji Woo will be able to overcome their wounds from the past and find their way back to one another? To find out, catch the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 21 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

