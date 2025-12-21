DAY6's 'You Were Beautiful' MV With Choi Woo Shik And Jang Hui Ryoung Is Their 1st To Hit 100 Million Views

DAY6 has just hit the 100 million mark for the first time on YouTube!

On December 21 at around 4:35 p.m. KST, DAY6’s music video for their 2017 hit “You Were Beautiful” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the group’s first music video ever to reach the milestone.

Notably, DAY6’s music video for “You Were Beautiful” stars Choi Woo Shik and Jang Hui Ryoung, who also starred in the music video for the band’s debut track “Congratulations.”

DAY6 first released the music video for “You Were Beautiful” on February 6, 2017 at midnight KST, meaning that it took approximately 8 years, 10 months, and 15 days to reach 100 million views.

Congratulations to DAY6!

Watch the emotional music video for “You Were Beautiful” again below:

