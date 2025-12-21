Jung Kyung Ho And His Team Lose Confidence Over An Impossible Case In 'Pro Bono'

The outlook appears gloomy for Jung Kyung Ho and his team on tvN’s “Pro Bono.”

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic new courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho stars as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue.

Spoilers

Previously on “Pro Bono,” Kang David made an important bet with Oh Jung In (Lee Yoo Young) when she recruited him to become the head of her law firm’s pro bono team. Oh Jung In promised to secure Kang David a bar association nomination for the Supreme Court if he could increase the pro bono team’s win rate from its current 20 percent to 70 percent within a year.

After joining the firm, Kang David proved himself with an impressive winning streak, making steady progress towards the 70 percent win rate he desperately needed. However, when unexpected twists and turns arose one after another in his latest case—a doozy of a divorce case involving an international marriage—even the residency status of his client wound up at risk.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture the pro bono team in despair. In contrast to the usual optimistic atmosphere at the office, the team members look despondent and exhausted as they struggle to find a way out of their bleak situation. Even the usually passionate and ever-confident Kang David looks troubled as he grips his forehead with a weary expression, suggesting the road ahead won’t be easy.

To find out if Kang David will be able to figure out a way to win this case, tune in to the next episode of “Pro Bono” on December 21 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

