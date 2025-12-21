CNBLUE Announces Comeback Schedule For 3rd Album '3LOGY' And Pre-Release Track

Mark your calendars for CNBLUE’s return!

On December 22 at midnight KST, CNBLUE officially announced the dates and details for their upcoming comeback.

CNBLUE will be returning with their third studio album “3LOGY” on January 7, 2026 at 6 p.m. KST, marking their first full-length album in 11 years.

The week before their comeback, the band will kick things off with a pre-release track on January 1 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out CNBLUE’s full schedule for their upcoming return below!

While you wait for CNBLUE’s comeback, check out Jung Yong Hwa’s drama “Heartstrings” on Viki below:

Watch Now