KATSEYE's 'Gabriela' Hits New Peak In Top 10 Of Billboard's Pop Radio Airplay Chart

KATSEYE continues to soar to new heights on U.S. radio!

For the week ending on December 20, KATSEYE’s hit single “Gabriela” rose to new peaks on more than one Billboard chart.

“Gabriela” climbed to a new all-time high of No. 9 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and it also jumped nine ranks to a new peak of No. 29 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres.

Additionally, “Gabriela” stayed strong at No. 60 in its 21st week on Billboard’s Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States.

Over on Billboard’s global charts, “Gabriela” ranked No. 37 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 48 on the Global 200 (marking its 25th week on both charts).

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” took No. 35 in its 24th week on the Billboard 200, in addition to rising to No. 6 on the Top Current Album Sales chart and No. 7 on the Top Album Sales chart. KATSEYE’s debut EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” also climbed back up to No. 26 in its 22nd non-consecutive week on Billboard’s Top Current Album Sales chart.

Finally, KATSEYE came in at No. 31 in their 28th overall week on Billboard’s Artist 100.

Congratulations to KATSEYE on their new personal records!