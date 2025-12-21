'The Price Of Confession' Dominates Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 2nd Week In A Row

Once again, Netflix’s “The Price of Confession” swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “The Price of Confession” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “The Price of Confession” also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members. Kim Go Eun and Jeon Do Yeon held onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2, while Park Hae Soo entered the list at No. 10.

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” maintained its position at No. 2 on the drama list this week, and star Lee Je Hoon climbed to No. 5 on the actor list.

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” held steady at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin rising to No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” jumped to No. 4 on the drama list, while stars Won Ji An and Park Seo Joon came in at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Pro Bono” shot to No. 5 on the drama list, and star Jung Kyung Ho rose to No. 8 on this week’s actor list.

MBC’s “Moon River” held onto its spot at No. 6 on the drama list, with leading lady Kim Se Jeong entering the actor list at No. 9.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “The Price of Confession” SBS “Taxi Driver 3” SBS “Dynamite Kiss” JTBC “Surely Tomorrow” tvN “Pro Bono” MBC “Moon River” ENA “Heroes Next Door” TV Chosun “No Next Life” TVING “Dear X” Disney+ “The Manipulated”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Go Eun (“The Price of Confession”) Jeon Do Yeon (“The Price of Confession”) Jang Ki Yong (“Dynamite Kiss”) Ahn Eun Jin (“Dynamite Kiss”) Lee Je Hoon (“Taxi Driver 3”) Won Ji An (“Surely Tomorrow”) Park Seo Joon (“Surely Tomorrow”) Jung Kyung Ho (“Pro Bono”) Kim Se Jeong (“Moon River”) Park Hae Soo (“The Price of Confession”)

Watch full episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or binge-watch all of “Moon River” here:

Watch Now

And all of “Dear X” below!

Watch Now