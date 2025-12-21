NewJeans, aespa, BTS, And BLACKPINK's Rosé Earn RIAJ Triple Platinum And Gold Certifications For Streaming In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2020, the RIAJ implemented a new certification system for online streaming of songs, as an addition to its pre-existing certification systems for physical album shipments and digital download sales. According to the new system, songs are certified silver once they reach 30 million streams, gold at 50 million streams, and platinum at 100 million streams.

This month, NewJeans earned their first-ever triple platinum certification from the RIAJ for their 2022 Korean hit “Ditto,” which has now surpassed 300 million streams in Japan.

Meanwhile, aespa earned a platinum certification for their 2021 Korean hit “Next Level,” which has surpassed 100 million streams in Japan.

Finally, BTS’s 2018 Korean B-side “The Truth Untold” (featuring Steve Aoki) and BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s 2024 solo song “toxic till the end” were both certified gold for surpassing 50 million streams each in Japan.

Congratulations to NewJeans, aespa, BTS, and Rosé!

Source (1)