Park Ji Hwan Discovers Kwon Sang Woo's Unspeakable Secret In New Rom-Com Film 'HEARTMAN'

Upcoming film “HEARTMAN” has shared a new sneak peek of Park Ji Hwan in character!

“HEARTMAN” is a comedy that tells the story of Seung Min (Kwon Sang Woo), a man who returns after years away and finds himself face-to-face with his first love (Moon Chae Won) once again. Determined not to lose her again, he throws himself into winning her back—but things are complicated by a secret that he absolutely cannot tell her.

Mirroring his longtime real-life friendship with Kwon Sang Woo, Park Ji Hwan will play Seung Min’s old friend Won Dae, who used to be in a band with him back in college. Won Dae is the first to notice Seung Min’s unspeakable secret, and he loyally remains by his side.

Newly released stills from the upcoming film capture the various sides of Won Dae’s character, from a passionate rocker jamming on stage to a thoughtful friend offering sincere advice about a secret.

Director Choi Won Seop praised Park Ji Hwan’s performance and his chemistry with Kwon Sang Woo, saying, “He’s an actor with such incredible instincts for comedy.”

“HEARTMAN” will hit theaters on January 14, 2026.

