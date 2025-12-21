'Our Golden Days' Ratings Hit New All-Time High As 'Pro Bono' Heads Into 2nd Half At No. 1

KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” is on the rise!

On December 21, the long-running weekend drama soared to its highest viewership ratings to date. According to Nielsen Korea, “Our Golden Days” rose to an average nationwide rating of 18.1 percent for its latest episode, continuing its streak as the most-watched show of the entire weekend.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Pro Bono” nearly doubled its ratings as it wrapped up the first half of its run. The latest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot across cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent, marking a significant increase from the previous episode’s rating of 4.0 percent.

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” also enjoyed a rise in viewership as it concluded the first half of its own run, climbing to an average nationwide rating of 3.4 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Love Track” scored an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Our Golden Days” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)