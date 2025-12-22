Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung Find Unexpected Love In New Drama “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Upcoming drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” has teased the chemistry between Kim Seon Ho and Go Youn Jung!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

A still of Ho Jin communicating naturally with foreigners shows his strong interpreting skills, teasing his professional side as a multilingual interpreter fluent in English, Japanese, and Italian.

In contrast to the image of Mu Hee giving an interview as a global top star, a still of her looking somewhat nervous in front of the public teases a range of portrayals, from Mu Hee as an overnight global sensation to her more human, relatable side.

A still of Ho Jin and Mu Hee standing side by side and staring straight ahead, along with an image of Mu Hee looking anxious as Ho Jin meets her gaze with seriousness, hints at the unexpected emotions they will face in a foreign land.

As the stills highlight their opposing personalities—the firm and composed Ho Jin and the bright and unpredictable Mu Hee—it builds anticipation for the unexpected romantic chemistry that will unfold as the two very different characters grow closer then drift apart at key moments.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

