Ko Kyung Pyo Gives A Suspicious Look At Young-Looking Park Shin Hye In New Drama 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has unveiled new stills!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly released stills capture Hong Geum Bo and Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), who were once in a romantic relationship but went their separate ways due to an unexpected incident. Later, Hong Geum Bo goes undercover at Hanmin Securities as a 20-year-old new hire and unexpectedly reunites with Shin Jung Woo, who joins the company as its new CEO.

First to be unveiled are past stills of Hong Geum Bo with long, straight hair and a youthful Shin Jung Woo. Hong Geum Bo appears on the verge of tears, while Jung Woo faces her with an urgent yet flustered facial expression—piquing viewers’ curiosity about the backstory that entangles the two.

Another set of stills feature Geum Bo and Jung Woo in the present, both startled by their unexpected reunion. Geum Bo looks at Jung Woo with a surprised facial expression, while Jung Woo meets her gaze with eyes that seem to conceal complicated emotions.

Since Geum Bo is working incognito as a 20-year-old employee named Hong Jang Mi, curiosity mounts over how she will overcome this predicament.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

