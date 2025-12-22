Jung Zi So, Lee Soo Hyuk, And Cha Joo Young Are Intertwined By An Unlikely Crime Case In New Thriller Film

The upcoming film “Sister” (literal title) has unveiled its first poster!

“Sister” is a thriller that reveals the hidden truth between Hae Ran (Jung Zi So), who kidnaps her sister for a large ransom, Tae Su (Lee Soo Hyuk), who plans the entire scheme, and So Jin (Cha Joo Young), the hostage who fights to survive in a desperate struggle to escape.

Jung Zi So plays Hae Ran, who works with Tae Su to kidnap her half-sister, So Jin, to pay for her younger sibling’s surgery.

Lee Soo Hyuk portrays Tae Su, the mastermind and planner behind the kidnapping.

Cha Joo Young plays So Jin, who is taken by a sister she didn’t even know existed. Her character becomes a key factor in the kidnapping plot, creating cracks in the plan and changing the course of the story.

The poster highlights the contrasting expressions of the three characters. Hae Ran’s tense face, Tae Su’s enigmatic look, and So Jin’s terrified expression hint at the different situations each character faces.

The tagline, “I kidnapped my older sister today,” adds to the intrigue, promising a story that goes beyond a typical kidnapping plot. It hints not only at fractures in the relationships between the half-sisters and one man but also at hidden truths.

“Sister” is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2026.

Source (1)