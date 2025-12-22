Choi Jin Hyuk, Oh Yeon Seo, Hong Jong Hyun, And Dasom Navigate A Tangled Romance In New Drama “Positively Yours” Poster

Channel A’s upcoming drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage.

Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor, while Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hee Won, the youngest-ever manager on Taehan Liquor’s new product development team. Hong Jong Hyun plays Cha Min Wook, a tender-hearted close male friend of Jang Hee Won and Hwang Mi Ran. Dasom portrays Hwang Mi Ran, Hee Won’s drinking buddy and reliable, sister-like friend. The four are set to spark a four-way romance after an unexpected one-night scandal.

The poster shows Min Wook and Mi Ran sitting at both ends, with Doo Joon and Hee Won between them. Doo Joon’s perfectly tailored suit highlights the dandy charm of Taehan Liquor’s CEO. His pressed lips and tense expression convey the confusion and emotional turmoil he will face after a one-night escapade. Meanwhile, Hee Won, arms crossed and wearing a subtle smile, hints at the brave side of her character.

Min Wook and Mi Ran also draw attention with the tension they bring to the story. Both are left stunned, unsure if it is a dream or reality, after their close friend Hee Won’s unexpected escapade. In particular, Min Wook faces the challenge of his long-standing friendship with Hee Won turning into love, while Mi Ran faces the same with her friend Min Wook, adding another unpredictable twist that could shake their hearts.

“Positively Yours” will premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

