Ji Sung Displays Opposite Lives Before And After Receiving A Second Chance In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

The upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled new stills of Ji Sung in character!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

In the stills, Lee Han Young is shown in 2035, sitting at the judge’s bench with a cold expression. As a slave judge for Haenal Law Firm, he delivers rulings exactly as his master orders. In another still, he wears a prison uniform, showing his frustration over injustice.

After a sudden accident, Han Young returns to 2025, 10 years earlier, with noticeable changes in his appearance, including his hairstyle and round glasses. Ji Sung not only shows these outward changes but also captures the complex inner world of Han Young, who has been given a second chance at life. His performance reflects Han Young’s completely transformed values, turning 180 degrees from the darkness of power to the light of justice.

However, Han Young’s journey toward justice faces many obstacles from the forces of great evil. He faces repeated crises caused by Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), the all-powerful criminal presiding judge at the Seoul Central District Court, who controls the judiciary, and Haenal Law Firm, which held his leash in his previous life.

The production team said, “Actor Ji Sung is appearing in an MBC project for the first time in 10 years since ‘Kill Me, Heal Me,’ and he has approached the work with remarkable passion. Please give plenty of interest to the the multi-layered character of Lee Han Young, which he will bring to life with his unique style through anger, comedy, and action.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

