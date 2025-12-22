Lee Jung Jae Uses Not-Yet-Released Script Of His Drama To Flirt With Lim Ji Yeon In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

Previously on “Nice to Not Meet You,” Jeong Sin was thrown off when she realized that the online persona “Romance Master” is actually Hyeon Jun and by his unexpected display of sincerity. In the closing scene, Jeong Sin gently comforted a panicked Hyeon Jun after an unexpected commotion. The ending left viewers wondering whether the two could overcome their confusion and take another step in their relationship, toward comfort and healing.

The stills show Hyeon Jun’s full-on pursuit. He comes up with a sure-fire plan to spend as much time as possible with Jeong Sin, who has visited the Kingsback Entertainment office. He tries to grab attention with a hot, not-yet-released script for “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5,” while Jeong Sin looks at him skeptically, holding the script in her hand.

Meanwhile, Lee Jae Hyung (Kim Ji Hun) and Yoon Hwa Young (Seo Ji Hye) provide a striking contrast as they meet in an elevator. While Jae Hyung gives Hwa Young a puzzled look, holding a picture book, Hwa Young remains composed. She is expected to make an unexpected request of Jae Hyung. It remains to be seen how things will change between Jae Hyung, who has started to examine his true feelings after Jeong Sin’s advice, and Hwa Young, who has consistently shown her feelings toward him.

The production team said, “Episode 13 airing today will portray Wi Jeong Sin’s hesitation as her relationship with Lim Hyeon Jun develops. Please watch to see what winning formula Lim Hyeon Jun will use to give Wi Jeong Sin confidence.”

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in “Revolver” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)