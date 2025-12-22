Kim Sung Kyu Makes Chilling Villain Transformation In Special Appearance For 'Taxi Driver 3'

Get ready to witness Kim Sung Kyu as the next villain of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

In last week’s broadcast of “Taxi Driver 3,” actress Jang Nara appeared as the fourth villain of the show, delivering a vicious performance that sparked explosive reactions with her portrayal of Kang Ju Ri, a former girl group member and the CEO of an entertainment agency.

Following Jang Nara’s special appearance, the production team of “Taxi Driver 3” released a special poster for actor Kim Sung Kyu, who will make a special appearance as the fifth villain of the show.

Kim Sung Kyu will play photographer Go, who works on a remote island. Viewers are eager to see what secret he may be hiding, as he appears to have no connection to crime or wrongdoing.

In the newly revealed poster, photographer Go captures viewers’ attention with his mysterious aura. He exudes a chilling presence with his neatly slicked-back hair, tidy outfit, and sharp side profile framed by metal-rimmed glasses. Furthermore, his dimly lit face sparks curiosity about what expression he might be hiding.

The production team stated, “The upcoming episode featuring Kim Sung Kyu is a blockbuster episode set on a mysterious island. In addition to Kim Sung Kyu, a host of actors with powerful auras and strong acting skills will join the cast as villains, heightening the suspense of the drama. The fierce confrontation between the Rainbow Taxi team and the villains will be an exciting highlight.”

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on December 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

