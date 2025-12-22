Sooyoung First Meets Idol Kim Jae Yeong At His Concert Then Reunites With Him As A Murder Suspect In “IDOL I”

The upcoming drama “IDOL I” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere today!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released stills capture Maeng Se Na’s long-awaited “successful fan” moment as she finally meets her ultimate bias. Known in the legal world as the notorious “Devil’s Lawyer,” Se Na undergoes a complete transformation the moment she’s off the clock—instantly reverting to an unabashed fangirl.

At Do Ra Ik’s concert, Se Na unexpectedly comes face-to-face with her favorite idol. Frozen in shock, she’s met with Do Ra Ik hurriedly covering her mouth, his urgency unmistakable, while Se Na—overwhelmed by the thrill of seeing him up close—can barely contain her excitement.

Curiosity deepens when the two cross paths again in an entirely unforeseen setting. This time, Se Na meets her Do Ra Ik not as a fan, but as a lawyer—coming face-to-face with him in a visitation room after he has been named a murder suspect. As hinted in a previous teaser narration—“I never imagined I’d meet my favorite idol as a murder suspect”—their unpredictable and anything-but-ordinary connection only heightens curiosity about how their relationship will unfold.

Ahead of the premiere, Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong also shared key viewing points and messages encouraging viewers to tune in. Sooyoung described the drama’s biggest hook as fangirl devotion, saying, “This is a love story that’s only possible because of her love as a fan. Anyone who’s ever been a passionate fan of someone will relate and become completely immersed.” She added, “From Kim Jae Yeong’s cool idol moments, to Se Na’s professional lawyer side, to two wounded individuals healing and growing together—plus the fun of solving the mystery—there’s a lot to look forward to.”

Kim Jae Yeong pointed to the drama’s addictive storytelling as its main draw. “While it begins as a love story between a star and a fan, it’s layered with unpredictable incidents, growth, emotional healing, and twists,” he said. “You might start watching casually, but you’ll be pulled straight into the next episode. It’s a drama where you can experience both mystery and human warmth through its immersive narrative and nuanced emotional arcs—just be careful of spoilers.”

Finally, Sooyoung shared, “I spent the long summer with ‘IDOL I,’ and waited through the cold winter because I couldn’t wait to show it to you. I hope viewers will become fans of ‘IDOL I,’ a drama that offers warmth, healing, and comfort.” Kim Jae Yeong echoed her sentiments, adding, “This is a project made with a lot of love, and I couldn’t wait to share it. I hope you spend a warm and joyful end of the year with ‘IDOL I.’ Please give it lots of support and love.”

“IDOL I” premieres on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

