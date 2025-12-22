2 Complex Relationships To Keep An Eye On In “To My Beloved Thief”

Get ready for the tangled web of relationships in KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief”!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, here are two complex relationships among the characters that viewers can look forward to:

The love triangle between Hong Eun Jo, Yi Yeol, and Lim Jae Yi

The first relationship to look forward to is the rivalry between Prince Yi Yeol and nobleman Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki) over Hong Eun Jo. By day, Hong Eun Jo works as a physician, and by night, she becomes a thief who helps the poor. She becomes entangled with Prince Yi Yeol after a chance encounter. Yi Yeol’s bold advances begin to stir Hong Eun Jo’s heart.

Lim Jae Yi, the son of a powerful family, also finds himself intrigued by Eun Jo—a daughter born between a nobleman and a commoner—who refuses to yield to the powerful. With Yi Yeol and Lim Jae Yi expected to clash over Hong Eun Jo, all eyes are on how the relationship among these three will unfold.

The complex relationship between Hong Eun Jo, Shin Hae Rim, and Yi Yeol

The relationship between Hong Eun Jo, Yi Yeol, and Shin Hae Rim (Han So Eun) also captures attention. While Hong Eun Jo wavers at Yi Yeol’s flirtations, Shin Hae Rim, a noblewoman dreaming of true love, finds herself unexpectedly drawn to Yi Yeol. Complicating matters further, Hae Rim already has a fiancé, Lim Jae Yi, foreshadowing a complex love square among the four characters.

Yi Yeol’s appearance creates a setback in Eun Jo’s life as a bandit and sparks romantic feelings in Shin Hae Rim for the first time. Viewers are eager to see what choices the two women will make and how the relationship between the characters will unfold.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

