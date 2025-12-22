Watch: Choi Woo Shik Sees Mysterious Numbers Counting Down Every Time He Eats Mom's Food In New Film Teaser

Choi Woo Shik and Jang Hye Jin, who portrayed a mother and son in the award-winning film “Parasite,” are reuniting as a mother–son duo again after six years!

On December 22, the upcoming film “Number One” (working title), starring Choi Woo Shik, Jang Hye Jin, and Gong Seung Yeon, has locked in a February 2026 release and unveiled its new still along with a teaser trailer.

“Number One” follows Ha Min (Choi Woo Shik), who one day begins seeing a number that drops by one every time he eats a meal prepared by his mother. He comes to the realization that his mother Eun Sil (Jang Hye Jin) will die when that number reaches zero.

The newly released still grabs attention with Ha Min eating while wearing sunglasses for reasons unknown. His puzzled facial expression as he stares intently at something heightens curiosity and raises expectations for the offbeat charm Choi Woo Shik will showcase in “Number One.”

The teaser video that was released along with the still opens with high schooler Ha Min stepping out his front door on his way to school and seeing the number 361 drop to 360 before his eyes. His bewilderment at the ongoing countdown stokes curiosity about the secret behind the number.

Realizing that the number decreases by one only when he eats food made by his mother, a shocked Ha Min spits out what he was eating, and his mother Eun Sil scolds him—an exchange that feels like a realistic mother–son dynamic and adds to the intrigue.

The scene where Ha Min, now an adult, hears his girlfriend Ryeo Eun (Gong Seung Yeon) say, “Sometimes you look like someone who’s always on the run,” shows that, though time has passed, he is still living a life chased by the numbers.

Viewers catch glimpses of Ha Min, who has continued living while keeping the secret that his mother’s remaining time appears to him as a number, followed by text that reads, “Is your time infinite?” as he turns his back on the dinner table.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Number One” is slated to hit theaters in February 2026. Stay tuned!

