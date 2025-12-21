Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 3

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song again this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Remaining at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Moving back up two spots to No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 3 1 (–) ONE MORE TIME Album: ONE MORE TIME Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (+2) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

4 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 4 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

6 (–) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 6 Previous rank 23 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (+8) FOCUS Album: FOCUS Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier Lyrics: KENZIE Genres: Dance Chart Info 15 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (-1) Fame Album: Fame Artist/Band: RIIZE Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri Lyrics: BIGONE Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-1) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 19 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (+2) Hollywood Action Album: The Action Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak Genres: Dance Chart Info 12 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 12 (new) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 13 (+11) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 14 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 15 (+1) GO! CORTIS 16 (-3) Rich Man aespa 17 (-6) XOXZ IVE 18 (new) 늦은 말 (Promise) Doyoung 19 (–) Drowning WOODZ 20 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 21 (-1) OVERDRIVE TWS 22 (-4) Do It Stray Kids 23 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 24 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 25 (-11) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon 26 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé 27 (+4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 28 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie 29 (+8) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER 30 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 31 (+3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 32 (–) body Dayoung 33 (+14) Talk to You Yeonjun 34 (-1) BBUU! PLAVE 35 (+13) BURNING UP MEOVV 36 (-8) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu 37 (-2) Greatest Moment Seo Eunkwang 38 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 39 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung 40 (+10) Beat It Up NCT DREAM 41 (+2) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo 42 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 43 (-7) Never Ending Story IU 44 (–) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub 45 (-7) Airplane mode SEVENUS 46 (new) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho 47 (-5) The Reason Yim Si Wan 48 (-22) Bloom RESCENE 49 (-4) Christmas Alone tripleS 50 (new) FORMULA ALPHA DRIVE ONE





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%