Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 3

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 3

Music
Dec 21, 2025
by edward1849

ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song again this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!

Remaining at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Moving back up two spots to No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.”

There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.

Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 3
  • 1 (–) ONE MORE TIME
    Image of ONE MORE TIME
    Album: ONE MORE TIME
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: KUSH, Bluu, VVN, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Dominsuk
    • Lyrics: Vince, TARZZAN, BAILEY, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (+2) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (–) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 23 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (+8) FOCUS
    Image of FOCUS
    Album: FOCUS
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Wilson, Matosic, Whitmore, Collier
    • Lyrics: KENZIE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 15 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (-1) Fame
    Image of Fame
    Album: Fame
    Artist/Band: RIIZE
    • Music: HARING, ChaMane, Awri
    • Lyrics: BIGONE
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-1) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 19 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (+2) Hollywood Action
    Image of Hollywood Action
    Album: The Action
    Artist/Band: BOYNEXTDOOR
    • Music: Pop Time, Zico, Kako, Woonhak
    • Lyrics: Zico, Kako, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, Woonhak
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 12 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-2) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
12 (new) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
13 (+11) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
14 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
15 (+1) GO! CORTIS
16 (-3) Rich Man aespa
17 (-6) XOXZ IVE
18 (new) 늦은 말 (Promise) Doyoung
19 (–) Drowning WOODZ
20 (-3) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
21 (-1) OVERDRIVE TWS
22 (-4) Do It Stray Kids
23 (+2) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
24 (-1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
25 (-11) 인사 (Panorama) Taeyeon
26 (-4) toxic till the end Rosé
27 (+4) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
28 (-1) like JENNIE Jennie
29 (+8) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER
30 (-1) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
31 (+3) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
32 (–) body Dayoung
33 (+14) Talk to You Yeonjun
34 (-1) BBUU! PLAVE
35 (+13) BURNING UP MEOVV
36 (-8) UxYOUxU Chuei Li Yu
37 (-2) Greatest Moment Seo Eunkwang
38 (+3) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
39 (+1) 운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025)) Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
40 (+10) Beat It Up NCT DREAM
41 (+2) 나였으면 (If It Were Me) Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
42 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
43 (-7) Never Ending Story IU
44 (–) 한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again) Lee Changsub
45 (-7) Airplane mode SEVENUS
46 (new) 그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025)) AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
47 (-5) The Reason Yim Si Wan
48 (-22) Bloom RESCENE
49 (-4) Christmas Alone tripleS
50 (new) FORMULA ALPHA DRIVE ONE


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

ALLDAY PROJECT
BLACKPINK
BOYNEXTDOOR
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chanhyuk
NMIXX
RIIZE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2025

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read