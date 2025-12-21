Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2025, December Week 3
ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” repeats as the No. 1 song again this week. Congratulations to ALLDAY PROJECT!
Remaining at No. 2 is ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE.” Moving back up two spots to No. 3 is NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine.”
There are no new songs in the top 10 this week.
Singles Music Chart - December 2025, Week 3
-
1 (–) ONE MORE TIME
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (–) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (+2) Blue Valentine
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) Good Goodbye
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
6 (–) JUMP
- Chart Info
- 6 Previous rank
- 23 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (+8) FOCUS
- Chart Info
- 15 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
8 (-1) Fame
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) Endangered Love
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 19 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
-
10 (+2) Hollywood Action
- Chart Info
- 12 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|12 (new)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|13 (+11)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|14 (-4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|15 (+1)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|16 (-3)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|17 (-6)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|18 (new)
|늦은 말 (Promise)
|Doyoung
|19 (–)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|20 (-3)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|21 (-1)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|22 (-4)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|23 (+2)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|24 (-1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|25 (-11)
|인사 (Panorama)
|Taeyeon
|26 (-4)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|27 (+4)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|28 (-1)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|29 (+8)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
|30 (-1)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|31 (+3)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|32 (–)
|body
|Dayoung
|33 (+14)
|Talk to You
|Yeonjun
|34 (-1)
|BBUU!
|PLAVE
|35 (+13)
|BURNING UP
|MEOVV
|36 (-8)
|UxYOUxU
|Chuei Li Yu
|37 (-2)
|Greatest Moment
|Seo Eunkwang
|38 (+3)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|39 (+1)
|운명 (2025) (Destiny (2025))
|Monday Kiz, Lee Yi Kyung
|40 (+10)
|Beat It Up
|NCT DREAM
|41 (+2)
|나였으면 (If It Were Me)
|Na Yoon Kwon, Doh Kyung Soo
|42 (+4)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|43 (-7)
|Never Ending Story
|IU
|44 (–)
|한번 더 이별 (Farewell Once Again)
|Lee Changsub
|45 (-7)
|Airplane mode
|SEVENUS
|46 (new)
|그래 늦지 않았어 (It’s Not Too Late (2025))
|AshaTree, Lee Yeeun, Jeon Gunho
|47 (-5)
|The Reason
|Yim Si Wan
|48 (-22)
|Bloom
|RESCENE
|49 (-4)
|Christmas Alone
|tripleS
|50 (new)
|FORMULA
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%