Watch: Park Shin Hye Scrambles To Keep Her Cover After Running Into Ko Kyung Pyo And Cho Han Gyeol In “Undercover Miss Hong”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The newly unveiled poster and teaser spotlight Hong Geum Bo, a 35-year-old financial supervisory officer who is forcibly reinvented as a 20-year-old junior employee, as she steps into a perilous undercover mission. Concealing her true identity, Geum Bo infiltrates Hanmin Securities in an attempt to secure its secret slush fund accounting ledger—only to find her operation derailed almost immediately by two unexpected obstacles: Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) and Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyeol).

The poster hints at the tangled dynamics among the three characters, all working within the same company. Standing behind Hong Geum Bo—now sporting a fresh bob haircut and youthful styling—are the two men who will become major variables in her mission. Shin Jung Woo, her infuriating ex-boyfriend and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Securities, and Albert Oh, a third-generation chaebol heir who joined the firm at his grandfather’s wishes, bring sharply contrasting charms as they form a wildly chaotic and unpredictable dynamic with Hong Geum Bo.

The teaser further amplifies Geum Bo’s growing sense of crisis. Tasked with a three-month operation deep in enemy territory, she comes face-to-face with Shin Jung Woo—her former lover from 15 years ago, whom she once dated innocently before ending things after branding him a “cowardly jerk.” Their sudden reunion leaves her scrambling to hide her face.

To make matters worse, Albert Oh, who left a first impression as a “pervert” in Geum Bo’s mind after an awkward argument at a video rental store, reappears as a parachuted department head with powerful backing. His unexpected return only tightens the corner Geum Bo finds herself trapped in, heightening anticipation for the chaotic office comedy that unfolds next.

“Undercover Miss Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

