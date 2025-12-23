Lee Jung Jae Is Left Bruised After Risking Everything To Save Lim Ji Yeon In “Nice To Not Meet You”

“Nice to Not Meet You” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun made a bold, straightforward confession to Wi Jeong Sin, doing his best to prove the sincerity of his feelings. Moved by his honesty, Wi Jeong Sin slowly began to open her heart as well. Just as a fluttering shift began to form between the two, the episode ended on a high note of tension when a mysterious vehicle charged toward Wi Jeong Sin—who had obtained crucial evidence supporting both Lim Hyeon Jun and the truth behind a massive corruption case—leaving viewers eager to see what comes next.

The newly revealed photos hint at a mysterious fight involving Lim Hyeon Jun. To save Wi Jeong Sin after she falls into unexpected danger, Lim Hyeon Jun becomes a real-life Kang Pil Gu, awakening his long-dormant action instincts. However, things don’t go quite as smoothly as he hopes, as his disheveled clothes and bruised face are evidence of a hard-fought struggle.

In another still, Park Byung Gi (Jeon Sung Woo) shows up dressed in an outfit reminiscent of his days as a film student, seemingly chasing after Lim Hyeon Jun. Having reached his breaking point after years of script changes and on-set adjustments made solely to accommodate the now–“national actor” Lim Hyeon Jun, Park Byung Gi steels himself and returns to his original mindset. What kind of warning will Park Byung Gi—having reclaimed his former intensity—deliver to Lim Hyeon Jun?

Lastly, the stills depict a chilling standoff between Wi Jeong Sin and Lee Dae Ho (Kim Jae Chul). After repeatedly resorting to every possible means to stop Wi Jeong Sin from exposing his corruption, Lee Dae Ho finally appears before her himself as the situation slips out of his control. Wi Jeong Sin’s unwavering gaze, refusing to back down even in the face of the villain’s threats, raises anticipation over whether she will succeed in revealing the truth behind the corruption.

The next episode of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on December 23 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Jae and Lim Ji Yeon in "Revolver" below:

