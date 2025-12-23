Sooyoung Studies Her Bias-Turned-Murder Suspect Kim Jae Yeong As She Tries To Uncover His Truth In “IDOL I”

“IDOL I” has unveiled intriguing new stills ahead of tonight’s episode!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released stills hint at a shift in Maeng Se Na’s feelings toward Do Ra Ik. Known as a star lawyer who never loses her composure, Se Na is shown visibly shaken, standing dazed amid a swarm of reporters. The contrast alone raises questions—what shocking truth about her ultimate bias has left her so unsettled?

Her gaze toward Ra Ik in the following stills only deepens the intrigue. Ra Ik remains impossible to read, while Se Na’s eyes reveal a quiet inner conflict, caught between years of unwavering fan devotion and a growing sense of doubt.

Another still captures Ra Ik in a fragile moment, struggling to hold back tears. Still reeling from being named a murder suspect, he is further devastated by the fact that the victim is Kang Woo Sung (An Woo Yeon), a fellow member with whom he shared his entire daily life and dreams. Unable to even properly defend himself, Ra Ik finds an unexpected lifeline as Se Na steps forward, her gaze filled with equal parts affection and compassion. What decision ultimately leads Se Na to stand by her beloved idol—and how will the two begin their journey to uncover the truth and prove his innocence?

The production team shared, “In today’s Episode 2, viewers will see Maeng Se Na’s emotional shift as she confronts her bias Do Ra Ik,” adding, “Please also look forward to how Se Na and Ra Ik become increasingly intertwined, along with the various characters and connections surrounding them.”

The second episode of “IDOL I” will air on December 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

