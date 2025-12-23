Kim Joo Hun And Kwak Si Yang Transform Into A Doctor And A Farmer In Special Appearances For “Dynamite Kiss”

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has teased yet another exciting round of special cameos!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

The drama has already delighted viewers with memorable cameo appearances, including Lee Seo Jin and Kim Kwang Kyu in the premiere, as well as Namkoong Min and Kim Ji Eun reprising their “One Dollar Lawyer” characters in Episode 9.

Now, anticipation is rising once again as Kim Joo Hun and Kwak Si Yang are confirmed to make special appearances in Episodes 13 and 14.

In the newly released preview stills, Kim Joo Hun is wearing a doctor’s coat, reminiscent of his role as Park Min Guk in SBS’s hit drama series “Dr. Romantic.” Meanwhile, Kwak Si Yang transforms into a warm and charming young farmer, pairing boyish smiles with an unexpectedly rugged presence.

What roles will these two take on, and how will their paths intertwine with Go Da Rim and Gong Ji Hyeok?

Regarding their appearances, the production team stated, “Kim Joo Hun and Kwak Si Yang will be making special appearances in Episodes 13 and 14 airing this week. Both actors gladly accepted our request for special appearances.” They added, “With performances that seamlessly move between seriousness and comedy, Kim Joo Hun and Kwak Si Yang displayed fantastic presence and turned the filming set into a sea of laughter. We would like to once again express our gratitude to both actors. Please look forward to seeing how and in what situations they appear, and what kind of performances they will deliver.”

Episode 13 of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 24 at 9 p.m. KST, while Episode 14 will air on December 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

