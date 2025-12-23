Nam Ji Hyun Hides A Secret Double Life Between Sunlit Days And Shadowed Nights In “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled a glimpse of Nam Ji Hyun’s double life!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Hong Eun Jo leads a double life, spending her days caring for the sick as a physician and her nights moving through the shadows as a thief.

In the newly released photos, Hong Eun Jo is busily switching between her two lives. From quietly brewing herbal medicine deep in thought to greeting someone with a bright smile, her warm-hearted nature as a compassionate physician shines through.

However, once night falls, Hong Eun Jo takes on a completely different aura. Dressed in black and wearing a rather scary mask, she hides within the darkness, exuding a sense of gravity and resolve. Her sharp, watchful gaze hints at the extraordinary presence of Hong Eun Jo as the thief who has captured public attention through whispered rumors.

With such starkly contrasting days and nights, Hong Eun Jo’s ever-changing routine clearly conceals an unusual story. What led her to choose such drastically different lives—and what secrets lie behind her double existence?

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

