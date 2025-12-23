Lee Joon And Bae Yoon Kyung’s Disastrous Blind Date Begins With A Dating App Error In “Love Track”

KBS 2TV’s short-form drama project “Love Track” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming seventh episode “More Than Stars”!

“Love Track” is a romance anthology consisting of 10 different love stories, each of which has its own unique tone and charm.

The upcoming seventh episode, “More Than Stars,” follows a disaster-level blind date that unfolds when a five-star-rated man is matched with a woman rated just one star due to a dating app system error.

Lee Joon takes on the role of Lee Kang Min, a rational data analyst who judges the world through numbers and data. Bae Yoon Kyung stars as Choi Ha Na, a free-spirited wallpaper installer who believes in experiencing people and things firsthand.

The newly released stills capture the two characters eyeing each other with clear displeasure. Lee Kang Min’s formal attire contrasts sharply with Choi Ha Na’s more relaxed style, instantly highlighting just how different their personalities are. Far from a fluttery blind-date encounter, their first meeting raises questions about where this awkward start will lead.

With completely opposite lifestyles and values, Kang Min and Ha Na clash at every turn after their blind date. Their incompatibility sparks laughter while gradually giving way to an unforeseen attraction that adds a touch of romance.

Beyond romance, “More Than Stars” will also deliver a deeper emotional resonance by tracing the characters’ growth and healing. As Kang Min’s numbers-driven worldview begins to shift through his encounters with Ha Na, the story revisits the essence of relationships and the true meaning of love.

“More Than Stars” will air on December 24 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

