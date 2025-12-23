Watch: Ji Sung Vows To Right His Wrongs And Forms Justice-Driven Alliance After Going Back In Time In “The Judge Returns”

The upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled an intense, action-packed highlight teaser!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Before his return to the past, Han Young lives as a submissive judge for Haenal Law Firm, prioritizing verdicts that benefit himself rather than listening to victims’ voices. His moral decay even drives away his own mother, Shin Nam Sook (Hwang Young Hee). Realizing how far he has fallen, Han Young confronts his father-in-law Yoo Sun Cheol (Ahn Nae Sang)—the true power behind Haenal Law Firm—and coldly declares, “My deal with Haenal Law Firm ends here,” severing the leash that has controlled his life.

But that choice comes at a steep price. Han Young is soon pushed into grave danger, facing threats to his life. On a rain-soaked night, he collapses after being stabbed—only to awaken 10 years earlier, in 2025. Granted a second life, he steels himself and vows, “I’ll set things right again,” determined to make entirely different choices this time.

The teaser then introduces Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), the formidable senior chief judge of the Seoul Central District Court’s Criminal Division. As Shin Jin takes a keen interest in Han Young, an ominous tension fills the air. While shaking his hand, Han Young promises, “I’ll become someone you absolutely need,” even as vengeance simmers beneath the surface.

Han Young’s cutting inner monologue—“In my past life, you had me killed without ever speaking to me. And now, you want to share a spoon the moment we meet?”—lays bare his hostility toward Shin Jin, setting the stage for an explosive clash between the two. Shin Jin proves no less dangerous, replying coolly, “I want to use this power together with you,”further deepening the intrigue.

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah) enters the story with unwavering resolve, declaring, “I became a prosecutor to catch Jang Tae Sik.” Despite facing threats—and even a brush with death—from her tangled past with Jang Tae Sik (Kim Bup Rae), she refuses to back down. Recognizing her strength, Han Young reaches out with a proposal: “Let’s work together.”

The teaser continues with the appearances of Daejin Daily reporter Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee), Chungnam District Prosecutors’ Office prosecutor Park Chul Woo (Hwang Hee), and Seok Jung Ho (Tae Won Seok), raising anticipation for the formation of Han Young’s justice-driven alliance.

As powerful enemies close in from all sides, the question remains: can Han Young and his allies withstand the pressure and see justice through to the end? Han Young’s calm yet commanding voice—“I’m giving you a chance right now. What kind of life will you live this time?”—leaves viewers eager to discover what fate awaits Judge Lee Han Young.

“The Judge Returns” premieres on January 2 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

