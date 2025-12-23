Watch: 'Single's Inferno' Heats Things Up With Exciting Trailer For Season 5

Mark your calendars for the return of “Single’s Inferno”!

“Single’s Inferno” is a hit dating reality show in which singles look for love while living together on a remote island called “Inferno.” On “Inferno,” the contestants aren’t allowed to reveal their ages or professions. The only way to escape “Inferno” and head to “Paradise”—which consists of lavish suites in luxury hotels—is to form a couple by successfully matching and pairing off with another contestant.

Netflix has now announced that “Single’s Inferno” will return for its fifth season on January 20, 2026.

Check out the sizzling new trailer for “Single’s Inferno 5”—in which things quickly get heated—below!