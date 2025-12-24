Lee Joo Bin Is Stunned By Ahn Bo Hyun’s Intimate Gesture In New Drama “Spring Fever”

Get ready to witness romance ignite between Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin in tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever”!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Seon Jae Gyu, a character with straightforward charm, while Lee Joo Bin portrays Yoon Bom, who sees herself as an outsider.

In the newly released stills, Seon Jae Gyu wraps an arm around Yoon Bom’s waist as they lock eyes, suggesting a tango-like moment. Yoon Bom’s startled expression meets Jae Gyu’s steady gaze, hinting at what may bring these two very different people closer.

Another still shows Yoon Bom’s bright smile. She has long hidden her emotions and chosen to stay unhappy, raising questions about what has brought her smile back and whether Seon Jae Gyu is at the center of that change. The relationship between the two characters, shifting between bold advances and emotional walls, will point to the mix of excitement and tension typical of a romantic comedy.

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

