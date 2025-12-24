'IDOL I' And 'Nice To Not Meet You' Enjoy Boosts In Ratings

The Monday-Tuesday dramas are on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second episode of ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “IDOL I” achieved an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent. This is a 0.4 percent increase from its premiere episode’s rating of 1.9 percent.

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” also enjoyed a boost in ratings ahead of its final week. Episode 14 garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.4 percent, seeing a 0.4 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.0 percent.

