Park Shin Hye Becomes Ha Yun Kyung’s Roommate And Tries To Gain Her Help In New Drama “Undercover Miss Hong”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Undercover Miss Hong” has teased the friendship between Park Shin Hye and Ha Yun Kyung!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Newly released stills show the two roommates living together in Room 301. In one image, Geum Bo, wearing a tracksuit labeled “Hong Jang Mi,” looks at Go Bok Hee (Ha Yun Kyung) with an innocent expression, while Bok Hee naturally shows her older sister side toward Geum Bo.

As the most senior member of the secretary office, Bok Hee is the eldest of the four roommates in Room 301, earning her the nickname “big sister.” However, she has no idea that Geum Bo, the so-called youngest, is actually 35 years old. Whether the quick-witted Bok Hee will discover Geum Bo’s hidden secret and how the two will build their special chemistry remains to be seen.

Geum Bo, who has taken a job at Hanmin Securities, urgently needs Bok Hee’s help to uncover the key to an important case. However, because Bok Hee is naturally suspicious and reluctant to open her heart to others, the two struggle to get close.

Meanwhile, another still shows the pair seemingly sharing a secretive discussion. It raises the question of whether Geum Bo’s cleverness can break down Bok Hee’s defenses and earn her trust.

“Undercover Miss Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

