Jang Ki Yong Pulls Ahn Eun Jin Into Heartfelt Embrace In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the previous episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim shared a sweet office romance. Go Da Rim also told the Mother TF team why she pretended to be a single mother to land the job. Just when they thought they had shared everything and only had to move forward, the Mother TF team faced a major crisis: a competitor had launched a product identical to the one they had developed, beating them to market. In response, Gong Ji Hyeok’s father Gong Chang Ho (Choi Kwang Il) even slapped Go Da Rim, which enraged Ji Hyeok.

Newly released stills show Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim focused only on each other, even while facing a major challenge. Go Da Rim looks visibly startled by the sudden situation, her eyes filling with tears.

Standing before her is Gong Ji Hyeok, his eyes full of unwavering love and trust. Eventually, he is even seen pulling the anxious Go Da Rim into a tight embrace in front of a crowd.

The production team remarked, “Episode 13 airing today will show Gong Ji Hyeok’s love for Go Da Rim growing even stronger. Actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin portray their deepening love amid a crisis with nuanced and delicate performances. Please give it plenty of interest and anticipation for the heartfelt performances of Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin, who capture Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim’s profound love, in which they put each other first.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

