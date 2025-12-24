Kim Seon Ho And Go Youn Jung Explore Love Across Borders In New Drama “Can This Love Be Translated?”

Upcoming drama “Can This Love Be Translated?” has unveiled new posters!

“Can This Love Be Translated?” depicts the romance that blossoms between multilingual interpreter Joo Ho Jin (Kim Seon Ho) and top star Cha Mu Hee (Go Youn Jung) as their professional relationship takes unpredictable and heartwarming turns.

The first poster captures Joo Ho Jin and Cha Mu Hee standing face-to-face. Ho Jin looks at Mu Hee with a tender gaze, while Mu Hee returns his look. Behind them, the landscapes of South Korea, Japan, and Italy stretch out in a panoramic view.

Symbolizing their journey, a pastel pink sky stretches across the poster, with the word “love” in different languages floating above them, suggesting that the hardest thing to translate between Ho Jin and Mu Hee is the emotion of love itself.

Meanwhile, the character posters highlight the gazes and emotions of interpreter Joo Ho Jin, top star Cha Mu Hee, and Hiro (Fukushi Sota), who joins Mu Hee during an overseas filming, each showing their unique charm and style.

Although they are co-stars, Mu Hee and Hiro cannot communicate without Ho Jin’s help. Mu Hee and Hiro each wear a receiver in their ears to hear Ho Jin’s words, while Ho Jin wears interpreter earphones to listen to and relay their conversation. Their intersecting gazes hint at the complex relationships that may develop among the three.

Ho Jin is fluent in languages but awkward in the language of love, while Mu Hee, a top star recognized worldwide, struggles to express her feelings. As questions arise about how the two will connect emotionally, several four-leaf clovers in Mu Hee’s phone case hint at the kind of luck she may be hoping for.

Meanwhile, Hiro, who looks at Mu Hee with a gentle gaze, is Japan’s top romance prince, known for his gruff, unexpected quirks, and human charm. Meeting Mu Hee and Ho Jin during an overseas filming, his presence raises curiosity about the role he will play between the two.

“Can This Love Be Translated?” will premiere on January 16.

In the meantime, watch Kim Seon Ho in “The Childe”:

Watch Now

And watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric”:

Watch Now

Source (1)