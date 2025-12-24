Kim Hye Yoon Keeps Reappearing In Lomon’s Life With A Mysterious Agenda In “No Tail To Tell”

SBS’s upcoming drama “No Tail to Tell” has shared new stills featuring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama depicts the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Kim Hye Yoon plays Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho who has no desire to become human. Lest she accidentally turn human, she avoids even the smallest good deed; lest she lose the thousand years of spiritual power she’s amassed, she only refrains from the truly major misdeeds. Then one day, an unexpected incident shakes the very course of her life—and death—as a fox.

Lomon stars as Kang Si Yeol, a global soccer player who may be full of confidence, but never complacent. As a star striker for a prestigious overseas club, Kang Si Yeol enjoys wealth, fame, and success at the pinnacle of his career—until gumiho Eun Ho unexpectedly “tackles” her way into his perfect life.

The newly released photos capture two encounters between Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol. Even before Kang Si Yeol became a successful soccer player, Eun Ho had already marked him as a potential client. In the images, Eun Ho appears out of nowhere during Si Yeol’s private training session, and he casts her a suspicious look after she hands him her business card.

The next set of stills depicts the two meeting again nine years later. Still in her persistent sales mode, Eun Ho once again appears out of nowhere before Kang Si Yeol, who is now a world-famous soccer player. Why does Eun Ho, who treats human wishes as a business, keep lingering around Kang Si Yeol? And what wish will Kang Si Yeol ultimately make?

The production team shared, “Please look forward to seeing how Eun Ho’s unique ability to grant human wishes in exchange for a price will change Kang Si Yeol’s life,” adding, “Viewers will gradually become immersed in their unpredictable fate and the changes in their relationship.”

“No Tail to Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

