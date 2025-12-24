Yoon Bak And Wife Kim Su Bin Expecting Their First Child

Yoon Bak and his wife, model Kim Su Bin, are preparing to welcome a new addition to their family!

On December 24, Yoon Bak’s agency Blitzway Entertainment announced, “Actor Yoon Bak is set to welcome a precious new life in January 2026.” The agency added, “We kindly ask for your warm blessings and support for Yoon Bak and his family. Thank you.”

Yoon Bak married Kim Su Bin in September 2023, and the couple will be becoming parents just over two years after tying the knot.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

