Watch: Zo In Sung, Park Jeong Min, Park Hae Joon, And Shin Sae Kyeong's Upcoming Film 'HUMINT' Unveils Trailer

The upcoming film “HUMINT” has released a new trailer and posters!

“HUMINT” is a spy action film that focuses on the conflict between North and South Korean agents as they investigate criminal activities near the Vladivostok border.

The first poster features Chief Jo (Zo In Sung), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) black ops agent tracking international crime, along with Park Geon (Park Jeong Min), a North Korean State Security Department leader dispatched to Vladivostok. It also introduces Hwang Chi Seong (Park Hae Joon), the North Korean Consul General in Vladivostok, who is wary of Park Geon’s presence, and North Korean restaurant worker Chae Seon Hwa (Shin Sae Kyeong), who comes in contact with Agent Jo.

Another poster combines the four characters’ profiles, hinting at the character-driven, high-intensity story helmed by director Ryoo Seung Wan. The caption “human + intelligence” explains the film’s title and sparks curiosity about the story that will unfold in the movie.

Meanwhile, the accompanying trailer offers a glimpse of the film’s thrilling chase and gunfight scenes.

Watch the new trailer below!

“HUMINT” is set to hit theaters on February 11, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “It’s Okay, That’s Love”:

Watch Now

And check out Park Jeong Min’s film “Miracle: Letters to the President”:

Watch Now

Source (1)