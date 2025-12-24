Jang Ki Yong Turns The Tables On Choi Kwang Il And Jung Ga Hee In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has teased a major turning point ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the previous episode, just as Go Da Rim and Gong Ji Hyeok began their office romance, a new crisis erupted. A rival company released an identical product to the one developed by the Mother TF Team—placing Go Da Rim in danger of being falsely accused as an industrial spy.

At the same time, Gong Ji Hyeok is forced to confront multiple problems head-on. He must track down the culprit behind the fire that broke out at a photo exhibition held as part of the team’s campaign, while also standing up to his father Gong Chang Ho (Choi Kwang Il), who has long abused his mother and maintains an iron grip over the company. Adding to the pressure, Gong Ji Hyeok must stand against his half-sister Gong Ji Hye (Jung Ga Hee), who is determined to take over the entire company, along with her behind-the-scenes accomplice Yoo Tae Young (Jung Hwan).

In newly released stills, Gong Ji Hyeok makes a bold entrance amid a flurry of camera flashes, his confident and commanding presence impossible to ignore. His arrival visibly rattles Gong Chang Ho, Gong Ji Hye, and Yoo Tae Young, whose expressions contort in shock.

In the final image, Gong Ji Hyeok even flashes a confident smile, leaving viewers wondering what exactly has unfolded—and what kind of cathartic payoff he is about to deliver.

The production team shared, “In Episode 13 airing today, Gong Ji Hyeok will give everything he has to overcome the crises threatening both himself and his beloved Go Da Rim. The episode will unfold with fast-paced, rhythmic storytelling that fully immerses viewers in his struggle,” adding, “Please look forward to the exhilarating payoff Gong Ji Hyeok brings, as well as Jang Ki Yong’s energetic performance.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 24 at 9 p.m. KST.

