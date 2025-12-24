Moon Sang Min And Hong Min Ki Grow Wary Of Each Other After Falling For Nam Ji Hyun In “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled the polar-opposite charms of Moon Sang Min and Hong Min Ki’s characters!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. After their sudden soul switch, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Prince Dowol Yi Yeol possesses the looks, dignity, and abilities befitting his royal title, but deliberately pretends to be a carefree loafer in order to protect those close to him. Roaming the city in search of amusement, he becomes engrossed in playing at being an officer and frequently visits the police bureau, all while chasing the notorious bandit Gil Dong, who has thrown the capital into chaos.

While pursuing Gil Dong, Yi Yeol unexpectedly falls for Hong Eun Jo. Unaware that Eun Jo is actually Gil Dong, Yi Yeol launches a straightforward and earnest romantic pursuit, making his headlong devotion a key point to watch.

In contrast, Lim Jae Yi (Hong Min Ki) is the privileged son of Lim Sa Hyeong (Choi Won Young), the chief royal secretary who effectively controls the court. Having lived a life with nothing to envy, Lim Jae Yi naturally stands at the center of his peers, yet remains trapped by the reality of having to live according to his father’s will.

However, after meeting Hong Eun Jo, his obedient, predetermined life reaches a turning point. Because of her, emotions he has never experienced before begin to bloom within him. As Lim Jae Yi clashes with Hong Eun Jo and awakens to desire for the first time, viewers are left curious about the tension his transformation will bring.

Though both men have hidden their true selves for their own reasons, Yi Yeol and Lim Jae Yi begin dreaming of new possibilities because of Hong Eun Jo. They grow increasingly jealous and wary of one another, forming a precarious love triangle alongside her. Anticipation is high for the rivalry between Yi Yeol—the confident, devoted romantic with hidden inner strength—and Lim Jae Yi—the ambitious man whose gentle exterior conceals sharp desires.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

