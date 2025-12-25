Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is The Best K-Drama To Watch Over The Holidays?

Happy holidays! In celebration of the season, some of our Soompi and Viki staff members discuss which K-dramas we love watching during the holidays.

Here are our K-drama picks for this season:

There’s no other drama that says “family” quite like “Reply 1988” does. When it comes to a drama to cozy up with family and friends this holiday season, I would recommend the now-classic K-drama “Reply 1988”! Following the story of five unique families living in the neighborhood of Ssangmun, Deok Seon (Hyeri) and her tight-knit squad of friends take on life by the horns, delivering the whole nine yards from heartwarming moments to comedic banter and emotional ups and downs—and even heart-fluttering romance. It’s the perfect story to celebrate the year-end with as a reminder to keep your loved ones close!

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is a perfect pick for the holidays, especially since much of the story is set during the winter holiday season with snowy streets and cozy year-end moments woven naturally into the show’s atmosphere. The drama follows the intertwining lives of Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), who has lived an unusually long life filled with unresolved emotions, and Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a warm, spirited young woman who unexpectedly becomes part of his world. Their growing bond, paired with the iconic dynamic between Kim Shin and the Grim Reaper (Lee Dong Wook), brings both humor and heartfelt depth. The memorable wintry visuals and emotional storytelling make it an ideal series to binge with loved ones through the holiday season!

If you’re someone who loves some thrill like me, “Taxi Driver 3” is a great choice for the holidays. The returning Rainbow Taxi team led by Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) is back in action, promising even more intense missions and tighter teamwork than before. Season 3 also introduces exciting new faces such as Yoon Shi Yoon in a villainous role and Japanese actors including Naoto Takenaka and Kasamatsu Sho. “Taxi Driver 3″delivers the right balance of excitement and heart for a holiday binge-watch session—and the best part is, Seasons 1 and 2 are available to marathon too!

I think the holiday season is the perfect time to binge-watch “Lovely Runner,” especially because of some of the iconic scenes that take place in the winter. In the first episode, top star Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) holds his umbrella over his fan Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), who is in her wheelchair and stranded on the snowy Han River bridge. The two are shown reuniting for the first time in 15 years in episode 7, but this time, Sol is determined to change their destined future. These are just some of the many beautiful moments from the drama that are forever engraved in my mind and what make the drama perfect for watching together with family and friends during the holidays!

Watching “Radiant” with friends and family will surely make the holiday season memorable and special. The drama is about Kim Hye Ja (Han Ji Min), an optimistic young woman aspiring to become a TV news anchor, who suddenly finds herself transformed into a 70-year-old (Kim Hye Ja), while Lee Joon Ha (Nam Joo Hyuk), an aspiring reporter facing the struggles of his own life, crosses paths with her along the way. What makes “Radiant” so compelling is its seamless blend of humor, heartfelt moments, and inspiring storytelling. You’ll find yourself laughing, crying, and reflecting —highly recommended for this holiday season!

When it comes to the holiday season, I like to watch warm and fuzzy dramas filled with love, and my favorite recent drama that fits this criteria would have to be “Family by Choice,” which is about Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong) who are not related by blood but grew up together like family. The drama is filled with all sorts of love as it is a story of family, romance, and friendship, and I think it is a total gem of a drama worth watching with loved ones during the holidays.

