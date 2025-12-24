K-Pop Makes Strong Showing On Oricon's 2025 Year-End Album And Single Charts

Oricon’s year-end rankings for 2025 are out!

Each year, Oricon—Japan’s largest music statistics site—publishes its annual rankings of the best-selling albums and singles in Japan.

K-pop made a strong showing on this year’s charts, with K-pop artists and artists affiliated with K-pop labels (such as NiziU, who debuted under JYP Entertainment) taking up nearly half of the top 100 spots in the 2025 album rankings.

Notably, Stray Kids claimed five spots in this year’s top 100, where their Japanese mini album “Hollow”—at No. 5—was the highest-ranked K-pop album of 2025.

Check out the list of K-pop (and K-pop affiliated) artists who made this year’s album rankings below!

Top Album Rankings for 2025

5. Stray Kids – “Hollow”

6. &TEAM – “Back to Life”

7. SEVENTEEN – “HAPPY BURSTDAY”

9. TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”

11. ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”

12. &TEAM – “Yukiakari”

15. Stray Kids – “KARMA”

17. TXT – “Starkissed”

19. ZEROBASEONE – “PREZENT”

22. TREASURE – “LOVE PULSE”

24. BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre”

25. NiziU – “AWAKE”

26. IVE – “Be Alright”

28. TREASURE – “PLEASURE”

32. ZEROBASEONE – “ICONIK”

34. NiziU – “New Emotion”

36. TWS – “play hard”

38. TWICE – “ENEMY”

39. BTS’s Jin – “Echo”

40. Stray Kids – “合 (HOP)”

41. RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”

42. BOYNEXTDOOR – “The Action”

44. ATEEZ – “Ashes to Light”

45. ZEROBASEONE – “NEVER SAY NEVER”

51. SEVENTEEN’s CxM – “HYPE VIBES”

54. ZEROBASEONE – “BLUE PARADISE”

56. NCT WISH – “WISHFUL”

57. SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”

58. TWS – “TRY WITH US”

59. Stray Kids – “DO IT”

60. NEXZ – “One Bite”

63. LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”

64. TXT – “The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY”

67. TWICE – “#TWICE5”

72. IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”

76. aespa – “Rich Man”

80. BABYMONSTER – “WE GO UP”

83. TWICE – “STRATEGY”

85. IVE – “IVE SECRET”

91. TWICE’s MISAMO – “HAUTE COUTURE”

94. Stray Kids – “GIANT”

95. NCT DREAM – “Go Back To The Future”

99. TREASURE – “REBOOT”

K-pop (and K-pop affiliated) artists also scored 12 spots on Oricon’s year-end single chart, which ranks the best-selling single albums of 2025. Check out the singles that made this year’s rankings below!

Top Single Rankings for 2025

8. ENHYPEN – “YOI”

9. &TEAM – “Go in Blind”

23. BOYNEXTDOOR – “BOYLIFE”

41. PLAVE – “Hide and Seek”

44. SEVENTEEN – “Shohikigen”

45. TWS – “Nice to see you again”

50. LE SSERAFIM – “DIFFERENT”

53. LE SSERAFIM – “CRAZY”

63. LE SSERAFIM – “SPAGHETTI”

64. aoen – “The Blue Sun”

80. ILLIT – “Toki Yo Tomare”

81. SEVENTEEN’s BSS – “TELEPARTY”

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this year’s rankings!

Source (1) (2)