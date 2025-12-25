Hong Jong Hyun Radiates Warm Charm As Oh Yeon Seo’s Gentle Male Best Friend In “Positively Yours”

Channel A’s upcoming weekend drama “Positively Yours” has unveiled the first stills of Hong Jong Hyun in character!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy that follows the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Doo Joon, the CEO of Taehan Liquor and a second-generation chaebol who seemingly has it all, while Oh Yeon Seo portrays Jang Hee Won, a career woman who scores 100 points at work but zero in love.

Hong Jong Hyun takes on the role of Cha Min Wook, an assistant manager in Taehan Liquor’s sales team. Min Wook is Hee Won’s warm-hearted, attentive male friend with both a gentle personality and standout visuals. Though he has always firmly drawn the line by calling their relationship “just friends,” Min Wook begins to experience unfamiliar emotions toward Hee Won when an unexpected variable—Kang Doo Joon—enters her life.

The newly released stills capture Cha Min Wook as the very definition of a “dream male best friend.” Sitting on a park bench near their workplace, he shares coffee and conversation with Hee Won, listens to her worries, and offers sincere advice—quietly supporting her with warmth and reliability.

“Positively Yours” is set to premiere on January 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hong Jong Hyun in his most recent drama “Dear X”:

Watch Now

