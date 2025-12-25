Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Return To Where They First Shared Their “Dynamite Kiss” In Tonight's Finale

“Dynamite Kiss” has released new stills ahead of its final episode tonight!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously, after being falsely accused of industrial espionage, Go Da Rim chose to break up with Gong Ji Hyeok in a desperate attempt to protect him from further harm. However, Gong Ji Hyeok refused to believe her cold words. Determined not to let her go, he uncovered evidence to clear her name and rushed straight to her side. Episode 13 ended on a thrilling, cathartic note as Gong Ji Hyeok—having reopened Go Da Rim’s heart—confidently stepped into the shareholders’ meeting.

However, the finale preview unveiled at the end of the episode sent viewers’ hearts plunging. A looming crisis for Gong Ji Hyeok was hinted at, with scenes suggesting he was struck by a car. The tension escalated as Go Da Rim was shown desperately running through a hospital corridor, calling out his name—leaving viewers anxiously wondering whether the couple can truly achieve a happy ending.

Newly released stills from the finale capture Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim reuniting at a meaningful location. The two stand face-to-face at a sparkling, light-filled party venue—the very place where they first shared their unforgettable “dynamite kiss” while pretending to date. As the romantic atmosphere mirrors that fateful night, they slowly step toward one another.

In the final image, the two are wrapped in a tight embrace, sealing the moment with an even deeper sense of tenderness and sweetness—raising expectations for an emotional and satisfying conclusion.

Regarding this scene, the production team shared, “In tonight’s finale, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim reunite at the place where they first fell in love through their dynamite kiss. This will be a very important moment that puts the final punctuation mark on their love story. Please continue to show lots of interest, support, and anticipation until the very end for Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s heartfelt yet thrilling performances and their dazzling chemistry.”

The final episode of “Dynamite Kiss” is set to air on December 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

