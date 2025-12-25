Seo Hyun Jin And Her Father Yoo Jae Myung Begin Finding Love Again In Their Own Ways In “Love Me”

JTBC’s “Love Me” has released new stills ahead of its next episode!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a new drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth. The story follows Seo Jun Kyung, Seo Jin Ho, and Seo Jun Seo, who have lived with loss and loneliness after losing their family, as they meet Jin Ja Young, Joo Do Hyun, and Ji Hye On and learn to confront and choose love within their lives and relationships.

Spoilers

In the previous episodes, Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin) and her father Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung) began to ease back into everyday life in their own quiet ways following the loss of their mother and wife, Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin). Accepting that loneliness was the only thing she could handle alone, Jun Kyung cautiously opened the long-neglected door to her heart, gently confessing to her next-door neighbor Joo Do Hyun (Chang Ryul) that she wanted to “get to know him.”

Meanwhile, Jin Ho chose movement over stillness, embarking on a solo trip despite his son Seo Jun Seo’s (Lee Si Woo) objections. As these small but decisive choices set their once-stagnant lives back in motion, viewers are left wondering what changes lie ahead for the father and daughter.

The newly released stills capture moments in which the quiet flutter of excitement begins to take shape in each of their lives. In Do Hyun’s warmly lit home, accompanied by wine and soft music, Jun Kyung watches him play the guitar with a smile she can’t hide, her face gently flushed. Having previously declined his suggestion to come in and take things slowly, her presence there raises curiosity about how the night unfolded—and what emotions finally nudged her forward.

Another still reveals Seo Jin Ho seated across from tour guide Jin Ja Young (Yoon Sea) at a restaurant overlooking the Jeju sea. In the previous episode, Jin Ho arrived at the airport in polished dress shoes, as if heading to work—prompting Ja Young, intrigued by the sight, to quietly remark, “You look great.” Even in a single frame, the pair’s awkward yet tender atmosphere hints at the delicate beginning of a romance in life’s second chapter, sparking anticipation for what’s to come.

The production team shared, “In Episodes 3 and 4, the characters who had been frozen by loss begin choosing life again in their own ways. Jun Kyung and Jin Ho encounter excitement through different paths, but at the core of both is the courage to live again.” They added, “Jun Kyung and Do Hyun start to reveal their feelings carefully yet clearly, while Jin Ho and Ja Young quietly show how a middle-aged romance can begin. We hope viewers enjoy the warm yet realistic emotional journey that suits the Christmas holiday season.”

The next episode of “Love Me” will air on December 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

