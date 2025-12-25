Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Thank Global Viewers And Bid Goodbye As “Dynamite Kiss” Ends

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin have shared their heartfelt thoughts as “Dynamite Kiss” comes to a close.

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Ahead of the drama’s finale airing tonight, the two leads expressed their sincere gratitude to viewers who have shown unwavering love and support throughout its run.

Jang Ki Yong shared, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved ‘Dynamite Kiss.’ I was truly happy to be part of this project.” Ahn Eun Jin added, “It feels bittersweet and emotional to say goodbye to ‘Dynamite Kiss,’ a project I poured so much energy and affection into this year. Still, thanks to the immense love from viewers, I think I’ll be able to wrap things up with a grateful smile.”

From November 24 to December 7, “Dynamite Kiss” topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English) chart for two consecutive weeks, sparking a global rom-com craze. When asked whether they had anticipated such an enthusiastic international response, Jang Ki Yong admitted, “I didn’t expect it at all, which makes me even more thankful for the incredible interest and support.”

Ahn Eun Jin echoed his thoughts, saying, “I truly didn’t expect it either. When the drama was released on Netflix, I wondered if viewers overseas would enjoy it—but we received far more love than I imagined. It feels both amazing and deeply touching.”

Finally, Jang Ki Yong added, “Thank you sincerely for all the love and support you’ve shown ‘Dynamite Kiss.’ I hope it remains a warm and comforting drama in a corner of everyone’s heart.”

Ahn Eun Jin also shared her closing message: “Thank you so much for staying with us until the very end. For those who make dramas, having viewers watch and love a project all the way through is the greatest joy and reward. I was truly happy to receive so much love throughout the broadcast. I hope our drama brought a small moment of happiness as the year comes to a close, and I wish everyone a healthy and warm year ahead. Thank you.”

The final episode of “Dynamite Kiss” is set to air on December 25 at 10 p.m. KST.

