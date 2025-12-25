'Dynamite Kiss' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Entire Run

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” has gone out on a high note!

On December 25, the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin soared to its highest viewership ratings yet for its series finale.

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Dynamite Kiss” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 6.9 percent, continuing its reign as the most-watched weekday miniseries of the week.

The finale of “Dynamite Kiss” also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned an average rating of 1.8 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Dynamite Kiss”!

