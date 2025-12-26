Park Hee Soon And Won Jin Ah Stand On Opposite Sides Of Justice In 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled new glimpses of Park Hee Soon and Won Jin Ah in character!

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Park Hee Soon will play the role of Kang Shin Jin, the ruthless presiding judge of the Seoul Central District Court’s criminal division. Kang Shin Jin will stop at nothing to achieve his goals, and he exploits others’ weaknesses in order to seize control over the judicial system. His fierce gaze and subtle smile hint at his intensity, sense of superiority, and confidence in pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, Won Jin Ah will play Kim Jin Ah, a prosecutor determined to avenge her father. When Lee Han Young goes back in time and decides he wants to eradicate great evil, he approaches her with an offer to forge an alliance in their shared quest for justice.

“Park Hee Soon will lead the drama with the seasoned know-how of a veteran actor, while Won Jin Ah will lead the story with her solid and unwavering presence,” said the drama’s production team, “Please look forward to the performances that Park Hee Soon and Won Jin Ah will deliver in ‘The Judge Returns.’”

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Won Jin Ah in “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Park Hee Soon in “The Policeman’s Lineage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)