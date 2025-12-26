Sooyoung And Kim Jae Yeong Dish On What They Liked About One Another While Filming New Drama 'IDOL I'

ENA’s new drama “IDOL I” has unveiled a romance-focused poster!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The second episode of “IDOL I” revealed the special connection between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik, who first met during their childhood. Later, when Do Ra Ik found himself isolated and alone after becoming a murder suspect, even longtime fan Maeng Se Na was unsure what to do after seeing a new and unfamiliar side of the idol. Although she was torn between her devotion to him as a fan—especially because she saw him as her childhood savior—and her suspicion, Maeng Se Na ultimately decided to trust Do Ra Ik and help him prove his innocence.

The newly released poster builds anticipation for the evolving relationship between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik, who initially sits alone with a sad gaze as he struggles with his difficult situation. However, he is soon joined by Maeng Se Na, who becomes a trusty source of support and steadfast presence by his side.

As the emotional distance between them closes, a palpable romantic tension develops between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik, who face one another with open hearts.

When asekd about her co-star’s greatest charm, Sooyoung remarked, “The most attractive part of actor Kim Jae Yeong is his eyes. When I was pondering what aspect Se Na would like most about Ra Ik, what I focused on most was the look in his eyes. His eyes are charming because they convey both an intense charisma and a childlike innocence at the same time.”

She went on to speak enthusiastically about her experience working with her co-star, recalling, “Kim Jae Yeong’s acting is very instinctive and based on genuine emotion. Above all else, actor Kim Jae Yeong’s inherent innocence and honesty naturally melted into Ra Ik’s character, and that ended up having a major influence on Se Na’s emotional arc as well. While working together on set, I received a lot of help from him.”

Kim Jae Yeong similarly praised Sooyoung, sharing, “I met a really great person through this drama. She’s an actor who is extremely considerate of others and has a strong sense of responsibility. Throughout filming, she shared many ideas, and whenever things got difficult, she was a reliable source of support. Above all, thanks to her bright and cheerful personality, the atmosphere on the filming set was always lively and full of spirit.”

He continued, “Choi Sooyoung’s greatest charm is that she makes her co-stars feel comfortable and instills a sense of trust. That may be why she has the ability to let emotions naturally seep in. While we were acting together, I strongly felt that sense of trust.”

The third episode of “IDOL I” will air on December 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the first two episodes of “IDOL I” with subtitles on Viki below!

