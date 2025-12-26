Lee Je Hoon Hunts A Faceless Villain Hiding Behind Internet Anonymity In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Lee Je Hoon will set his sights on an elusive target on the next episode of “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and his trusty squad will track down a criminal mastermind who hides behind the anonymity of the internet while remorselessly destroying others’ lives through crimes such as online fraud and cyberbullying.

Newly released stills from the episode show Kim Do Gi paying a visit to a private investigation agency. Notably, Kim Do Gi appears to be on high alert as he enters the shabby office, conveying a sense of tension.

However, when Kim Do Gi winds up in conversation with the agency’s boss (Kim Hyun Kyu) soon afterwards, he looks utterly relaxed while the boss is visibly taken aback by what Do Gi has to say. Do Gi stares intently at the boss with a meaningful gaze, as if testing him, piquing curiosity as to his reasons for the visit.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on December 26 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

